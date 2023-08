DES MOINES, Iowa — As the Latino community continues to grow in the metro, it’s not always easy for them to find resources. The Hola Center of Iowa is helping with that.

Next month they will be hosting their second annual Latino gala fundraiser that will benefit the center and community.

Co-chair of the organization Maria Alonzo and gala committee member Alex Jimenez joined our Cinthia Naranjo on Today in Iowa Sunday.

You can find more information about the center by going to holacenter.org.