Centsable Health: Cinco de Mayo (On a Budget)

Rockin’ Guac Recipe
3 avocados, pitted and peeled
1 can Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies, drained
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 Tbsp lime juice
1/2 tsp salt
Pico
3 roma tomatoes, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
1 onion diced
2 clove garlic, minced
1/2 cup cilantro, diced
1 lemon, juiced
1 lime, juiced
1/4 cup tomato juice
1 pinch of salt
Stretch your dollar with street tacos.
Cuts of meat to consider:
o Boneless pork shoulder
o Boneless pork loin chops
o Chicken breast
o Shredded beef
· Sriracha Sauce
o Plain Greek yogurt + Sriracha (or other hot sauce) + water
o Probiotics
o Protein
· Additional toppings
o Feta cheese
o Lettuce, tomato (fresh or canned), onion