Centsable Health: Cinco de Mayo (On a Budget)

Have you ever wondered how you can enjoy the flavors of the grill, without grilling every day? Utilizing “planned overs” (leftovers that you’ve worked into your weekly menu) not only saves you time, but money. However, grilled proteins – like steak – don’t always reheat to the same quality, so it’s best to think of other ways to use them. To stretch your steak leftovers (and your dollar) try using your leftover steaks in our Beef and Blue Cheese sliders or our Steak Phillies. Bonus: our Phillies are freezer friendly. So, even if you don’t want to eat them this week, you can still enjoy two months from now with little-to-no work.

Beef and Blue Cheese SlidersMakes 4 servingsTotal time: 25 minutesIngredients:8 whole wheat dinner rolls1 Tbsp olive oil1 onion, thinly sliced8 ounces cooked steak (such as boneless sirloin strip), sliced1/2 cup blue cheese dressing1 1/2 cups fresh baby greens, such as spinach or arugula