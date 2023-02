IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the farming career of Wayne Wangsness. Wayne is an organic farmer from Decorah who has farmed since 1965. He switched to organic farming in 1995. Wayne farms over 200 acres of corn, soybeans, oats, hay and rye. Wayne is the president of the Quality Organic Producers Cooperative where they do custom electric weed annihilations.

