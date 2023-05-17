IOWA — WHO 13 is happy to honor the farming career of Val Plagge of Latimer. Val is a 5th generation farmer. She started her farm in 2005 with her husband, Ian. They grow corn and soybeans and raise pigs – as well as their children! Val is a 4H volunteer and club leader and Iowa Farm Bureau team member. She took home the ‘America’s Farmers Farm Mom of the Year’ award in 2018. In 2019 she was recognized as the Iowa State University Women Impacting Agriculture Award winner.

