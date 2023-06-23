IOWA — WHO 13 would like to honor the agricultural career of Ryan and Kristin Oberbrockling of Garnavillo, Iowa in Clayton County. This is the family’s 10th year of farming after graduating from Iowa State University. Ryan is a sales manager for a family-owned seed company. He and his family farm 4,000 acres of corn and soybeans and they raise 2,400 head of hogs. Ryan is also the president of the Corn Growers of Clayton County.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction