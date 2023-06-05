IOWA — WHO 13 is happy to recognize the farming career of Sarah Tweeten from Worth County. Tweeten is a third generation farmer, growing corn and soybeans and raising hogs and cattle. Sarah works as the District Two Field Manager for the Iowa Corn Growers’ Association and is active on the Central Springs Ag Ed Boosters board of directors. The group recently raised $400,000 to fund a brand new FFA chapter and ag curriculum at Central Springs High School.

