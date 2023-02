DES MOINES, IOWA — WHO 13 News is proud to honor the farming career of Ron and Maria Rosmann. Rosmann Family Farms is a multi-generational 700 acre organic farm where they raise cattle, hogs and egg-layers. They farm popcorn, soybeans, corn, small grains and other cover crops. Thank you for all that you do for our state!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction