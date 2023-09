IOWA — WHO 13 would like to honor the agricultural career of Morey Hill from Madrid. Morey is a third generation farmer who’s been farming for four decades. He grows corn and soybeans and raises sheep. Morey is on the board for the Iowa Soybean Association, American Soybean Association and Farmer Veteran Coalition of Iowa. He is also the vice chair of the World Initiative for Soy in Human Health.

