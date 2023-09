IOWA — WHO 13 would like to honor the farming career of Mike Jackson from Oskaloosa. He’s been farming since 2001. He grows corn and soybeans and raises hogs on his farm. He is part of the County Farm Bureau Board and Iowa Soybean Association Board as well as a Latham seed dealer. Mike is also known as an advocate for kids to be a part of 4H and FFA.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction