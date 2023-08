DES MOINES, IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the agricultural career of Lillie Beringer-Crock. She is one of the grandchildren who took over the farm her grandfather started in the 1950s. The raise cows and grown corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Lillie is also the vice president of the Jones County Beef Producers.

