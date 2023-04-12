IOWA — WHO 13 is happy to celebrate the farming careers of Lance and Jonna Schutte of Monona. Together they care for 140 Holstein and Brown Swiss cows on the Jo-Lane dairy which they started in 2006 when they married. Now they also have the help of their four children. They grown corn to be used for grain and silage as well as growing alfalfa, oats and rye. They practice a number of conservation practices including strip cropping, terracing, grassy waterways and cover crops. Last year they were the recipients of the Good Farm Neighbor Award. Jonna is a 4-H leader, a councilmember for the Iowa Dairy Princess Advisory Council and serves on the Iowa Holsteing State and District Youth committees.

