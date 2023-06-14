IOWA — WHO 13 is pleased to honor the farming careers of Knute and Amanda Severson of Clarion. Together they own Grand View Beef. They are fifth generation farmers who’ve in charge now since 2017. They raise grass-fed cattle and sell their beef direct to consumers across the central US. They also donate bee to the local Food to Schools program and offer tours and workshops to school-aged agricultural groups.

