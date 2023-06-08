IOWA — WHO 13 would like to honor the farming careers of Kelly and Maggie Muller of Griswold. The Muller family has owned and operated the farm for over 150 years – with Kelly and Maggie making the sixth generation to work the land. They raise hogs, cattle, soybeans, corn and alfalfa. They also donate to local food pantries and participate in the Farm to School program in Atlantic. Kelly has previously won the Young Gun Award and the Cass County Cattlemen’s Banquet. Their farm has even been featured in Fresh Pickings magazine.

