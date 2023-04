WHO 13 is proud to honor farmers Kelly and Christy Cunningham from Atlantic.

They have been the managing partners of Milk Unlimited since 2000. Milk Unlimited houses 3,400 cows that produce over 800,000 gallons of milk per month.

The Cunninghams also use the manure from their dairy cows and steers to fertilize their crops in an effort to reach a full circle of sustainability.

Kelly and Christy, thank you for all you do for Iowa farming!