IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the work of Iowa farmers, including Jude Becker. Jude is an organic pork producer who farms his sixth generation family farm near Dyersville. Jude has been an organic farmer since 1999. Jude is currently developing a value added organic prok product that would help retain value and boost farm income. Thank you for all you do for Iowa farming, Judge.

