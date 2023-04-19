IOWA — WHO 13 is happy to celebrate the agricultural careers of Doug and Donna Roth of Wayland. Doug is a third generation farmer, making his children the fourth generation to work the family farm. They operate a Holstein dairy farm with about 200 cows and grow row crops like corn, rye and soybeans. Doug took home the ‘Way We Live’ award at the Iowa State Fair last year. The entire family is committed to making ethical decisions and keeping the family farm in business.

