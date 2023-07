IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the farming career of Danny Friest of Hardin County. Friest grows corn and soybeans on his farm near Radcliff where he has worked the land for the last five decades. Friest serves as the president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and he has served on the Hardin County Extension Council for 20 years.

