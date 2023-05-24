CLARKSVILLE, IOWA — WHO 13 is pleased to honor the farming careers of Dan and Lynn Bolin of Clarksville. Dan is a fifth generation dairy farmer on the New Day Dairy. It is where he built a new barn that included their robotic milker named Rita and a guest barn where visitors can sleep amongst the cows. Dan and Lynn won the Renew Rural Iowa Award in 2020 and the Outstanding Rural Lodging Award in 2022 for their hospitality and passion for sharing farming with others.

