IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the farming careers of Chad and Leila Larson. The Larsons are third generation farmers in a family operation in Ellsworth that dates back to the 1950s. They raise turkeys and grow corn and soybeans. In addition to their work on the farm, Chad is a lieutenant on the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department and Sheila is on the Jewell Golf Board. They also both volunteer with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to raise funds for research and awareness of Type 1 Diabetes.

