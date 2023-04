IOWA — WHO would like to honor the farming career of Bryce Irlbeck. Bryce is a fifth generation farmer and entrepreneur who has a passion for rethinking farm production methods on his 4,000 acre organic farm. Irlbeck is also the co-founder of Agri-Secure. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Agronomy and Agribusiness.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction