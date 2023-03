IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to recognize the career of Iowa farmer Brad Moline of Manson. Moline is a fourth generation farmer alongside his brother, Grant. He graduated from Iowa State University in 2002 and has been tending to turkeys and growing corn and soybeans since. He also serves as the president of the Iowa Turkey Federation Board of Directors and serves as Vice President of the Manson-Northwest Webster School Board.

