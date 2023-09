IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the farming career of Arlyn Kauffman. Arlyn grows soybeans, corn, wheat, rye, oats and alfalfa on his farm south of Osceola. Arlyn attends annual good farming practice trainings and is a member of the Iowa Poultry Association’s Environmental Committee and an instructor for his local FFA. Arlyn even hosts students and group tours at his farm.

