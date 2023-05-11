IOWA — WHO 13 is happy to honor the farming careers of Andrew and Mary Lauver from Calhoun County. The both grew up on farms and now farm Andrew’s childhood property. They grow corn and soybeans and are members of both the Iowa Soybean and Iowa Corn Growers’ Associations. Andrew is on the board of the local Farm Bureau and is active in the Iowa Foundation for Ag Advancement. Mary is on the County Extension Board and a Clover Kid leader.

