Gardening Tips: Pruning and Replacing Damaged Trees

Trees took a hit from the derecho that moved through Central Iowa in early August. Earl May’s Mark Thoms has tips on how to prune the trees and help them recover, as well as tree options if you need to replace trees that can’t be saved.
by: Megan SaloisPosted: / Updated:
