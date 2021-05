IOWA -- Jenn Waters gave birth to two sets of twins in three years. Her pregnancies were amazingly easy. “We were blessed and I thought how amazing if I could help another family,” she remembers thinking, “and I had blogged my feelings on all of this.”

A friend of a friend read that blog post and reached out to Jenn about it. “I distinctly remember I was feeding one of our girls and I said to my husband, ‘I just got a text from a friend of a friend who wants me to be a surrogate’ and he said, ‘What’s that?!?’” she remembers with a laugh. “I had textbook pregnancies so I thought how awesome would it be if I could do this for someone else? And he’s like, ‘Ok,’ and that was that!”