BROOKLYN, Iowa -- When a jury found Mollie Tibbetts' killer guilty of murder Friday afternoon, it closed a painful chapter in her hometown of Brooklyn.

"After the verdict was read, I was in shock," said Angie Thompson, a Brooklyn resident and longtime friend of the Tibbetts family. "I can't describe how I'm feeling. You want to cry, but you want to be happy, but it's hard to say what emotion you're going to have."