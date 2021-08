ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- People who venture to this northwest Iowa vacation spot do so to be on or near the beautiful lakes. Some come to visit shops for the historic amusement park. But for some, it's also an ice cream adventure.

I found there to be five vendors that offered a unique ice cream experience. Of course the chains, DQ, Caseys, Kum and Go all have outstanding ice cream to be sure. On this trip my wife and I were looking for those unique places, which over the years we've visited.