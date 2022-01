DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Zoom event held by Black Iowa lawmakers Friday evening turned ugly when an unknown group targeted the legislators with racist words and images, according to the people on the call.

The event, organized in part by Iowa Democratic Party Black Caucus Chair Al Womble, was virtually attended by a sizable number of Black Iowa lawmakers. According to Womble's account, the trouble began during a presentation by State Rep. Phyllis Thede of Bettendorf.