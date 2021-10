AMES, Iowa -- There is now concern in some businesses after the State Legislature passed a law allowing for exemptions from companies vaccine mandates, based on medical or religious views. The law also has something which concerned Iowa Association of Business and Industry.

"Really, they put some penalties that we see as penalties into the law; we’re unable to put any kind of a dollar figure on it, because it’s just unknown how many people might become unemployed because of the actions the legislature took yesterday," said J.D. Davis of ABI.