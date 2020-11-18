Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Politics
Coronavirus
The Future of Iowa
Hispanic Heritage Month
Return To Learn
Pass or Fail
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Return to Free TV: Here’s How to Watch Them
Top Stories
State Dance Championships Make Changes Due to COVID-19
Video
Flags Will Be Lowered to Half-Staff on Thursday in Honor of Former US Senator Roger Jepsen
No. 17 Iowa State’s Tight Ends Living Up to Preseason Hype
Gallery
UPDATE: Trump Campaign Pays for Recount in Two Wisconsin Counties
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Senior Sports Spotlight
Top Stories
No. 17 Iowa State’s Tight Ends Living Up to Preseason Hype
Gallery
Top Stories
Iowa State Limits Football Attendance
Video
Top Stories
Iowa State Limits Attendance at Saturday’s Football Game to Families and Guests of Players and Staff
Video
Allen Lazard Back on the Field for Green Bay Packers
Swimming for Flannery
Video
CIML Schools Ask For Statewide Winter Sports Delay Until January
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
Holiday Mortgage Miracle
WHO 13 Covid Relief Drive for Schools
Live Streaming
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Buy Local
On-Air
Posted:
Nov 18, 2020 / 03:06 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2020 / 03:07 PM CST
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Federal Search Warrants Executed at 43 Metro Addresses in Massive Law Enforcement Operation
Video
Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Return to Free TV: Here’s How to Watch Them
Weather
IDPH: 40 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3,896 New Cases Reported
State Dance Championships Make Changes Due to COVID-19
Video
UPDATE: Trump Campaign Pays for Recount in Two Wisconsin Counties
Second Stimulus Checks: Biden Pushes for Congress to Pass Relief Now
Latest News
Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Return to Free TV: Here’s How to Watch Them
State Dance Championships Make Changes Due to COVID-19
Video
Flags Will Be Lowered to Half-Staff on Thursday in Honor of Former US Senator Roger Jepsen
No. 17 Iowa State’s Tight Ends Living Up to Preseason Hype
Gallery
UPDATE: Trump Campaign Pays for Recount in Two Wisconsin Counties
IDPH: 40 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3,896 New Cases Reported
More News