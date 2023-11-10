Des Moines, Iowa — Friday, November 17th is Mixology Night: Breed and Brews at the Science Center of Iowa. This event is for adults 21 years of age or older only. You can’t bring your pet. Breed and Brews ties into the current traveling exhibit – Cats and Dogs The Exhibition. Paws & Pints are not only sponsoring the event, but also giving some special presentations.

Mixology Night: Breed and Brews

Friday, November 17 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Sponsored by Paws & Pints

Special pet presentations

Appetizers provided

Tickets available at sciowa.org