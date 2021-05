United States’ Perry Baker, center, is tackled by South Africa’s Muller Du Plessis, right, during the Los Angels Sevens rugby tournament Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Teammates can find connections in all sorts of expected ways in their sport, but you might not expect two of the fastest men on the US Olympic rugby squad to form a bond over how slow they like to take life off the pitch.

Get to know speedsters Perry Baker and Carlin Isles and see what earned them the nickname “Slow Bros” from their teammates.

