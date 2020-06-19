Northam proposes making Juneteenth a state holiday alongside Pharrell

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Virginia native Pharrell Williams by his side, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Tuesday that he will propose legislation to make Juneteenth, a celebration on June 19 commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., an official state holiday.

A release from the governor’s office had teased an announcement with the Grammy award-winning singer, producer and entrepreneur and 8News learned of Northam’s plans ahead of Tuesday’s press conference from a person briefed on the decision.

“Black history is American history,” Northam said Tuesday. “It is time we commemorate another time of that history.”

Northam said he will propose legislation for state lawmakers to consider. If passed, Northam said he believes Virginia would become the second state to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

Juneteenth marks the date when federal troops took control of Texas in 1865, effectively ending slavery in the U.S. This came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring the freedom of slaves in Confederate states.

The governor signed an executive order on June 17 declaring it a state holiday “for all executive branch agencies and institutions of higher education.” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) said House of Delegates employees would also get a paid day off.

@EFillerCorn says all House of Delegates employees will have a paid day off on Friday, Juneteenth 2020. The Speaker says proper commemoration is an important step as lawmakers work to tackle inequities in the Commonwealth. — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) June 16, 2020

“This day shut the door on the enslavement of black people. It is an important symbol,” Northam said.

Williams said he would like to see corporations that call Virginia home make Juneteenth a paid holiday as well. Williams said that our country excels at celebrating Independence Day and that Juneteenth deserves the same recognition.

“July 4th 1776, not everyone was free and celebrating Independence Day. So here is our day and if you love us it will be your day too,” Williams said. “We are only moving in one direction — forward, the future.”

Pharrell made headlines last week after proposing to have Black Lives Matter painted down on Virginia Beach’s oceanfront boardwalk on social media. Following Pharrell’s Instagram post, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said he and his staff were discussing the option of getting the artwork done.

The legislation is expected to pass, possibly during an August special session, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have already shared their support for the proposal. Virginia House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) sent this statement following Northam’s announcement.

I am proud to add my support to proposed legislation marking June 19th, Juneteenth, as an official state holiday. July 4th is the birthday of our nation, but Juneteenth is the day where it truly began to fulfill its promise of freedom for all. For the first time since enslaved Africans landed at Jamestown in 1619, the chains of bondage were finally cast off. The Republican Party was founded with the express goal of ending slavery, and it still celebrates the legacy of Abraham Lincoln to this day. As the greatest part of that legacy, Juneteenth is the day that the God-given gift of liberty for all Americans was finally proclaimed throughout the land, and it is deserving of its own special recognition and observance.” Virginia House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert

