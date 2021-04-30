Newsfeed Now: $50M worth of meth seized in multi-state drug bust; Woman says Alexa saved her life

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-A community in North Carolina is mourning after authorities say a shooting Wednesday left four people dead including two deputies and the suspect’s parents.

Federal and local Florida enforcement officials have arrested six people in connection to a drug trafficking operation with a Mexican drug cartel where $50 million worth of meth was seized in a multi-state drug bust.

The Biden administration hits the road again today to sell its infrastructure plan to the American people, highlighting the ‘American Jobs Plan.’

It’s summertime and for many, that means travel, but how safe is it to travel as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease?

It’s a family affair for a husband, his wife, and two sons in Missouri where the pandemic has placed yet another load upon restaurant and business owners everywhere, finding good help.

When an Uber driver in Chicago saw two men wounded in a drive-by shooting and crash, he immediately rushed to help. Then his vehicle suddenly became an ambulance.

Alexa can help us do many things, and an Ohio woman says Alexa saved her life last July when she was doing some yard work.

