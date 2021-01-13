Newsfeed Now: House debates impeaching Pres. Trump; hidden ‘beer cave’ discovered in neighborhood

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- President Donald Trump is on the verge of being impeached for a second time, with the U.S. House of Representatives planning the unprecedented vote Wednesday over his encouragement of supporters who stormed the Capitol.

For more information and to watch the proceedings live, check out the full story from NewsNation.

Other stories in today’s show:

INVESTIGATORS: MAN ARRESTED AFTER US CAPITOL RIOT VIOLATED BOND– An east Alabama man who investigators say violated his bond in Lee County, Alabama by traveling to Washington to participate in the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol is in federal custody after agents located him at an Auburn home.

23-year-old William Watson of Auburn is believed to be the bearded man in the tan sweatshirt in an image released by Metropolitan Police Department. Watson is wanted in a joint effort by the U.S. Secret Service and FBI as investigators continue locating and arresting individuals in a mob of President Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers worked to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Five people were killed, including a Capitol police officer.

For more information, check out the full story from WRBL.

SCENE OF MURDER LISTS FOR NEARLY $360K: People were lined up to look at a house at the center of a spousal murder case in west St. Louis County. The Rothwell home went on the market this weekend for $359,900 and it’s already under contract.

For more information, check out the full story from Fox 2 Now.

FATHER NEEDS KIDNEY DONOR AS 2-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER BATTLES BRAIN CANCER: Cholly Gilmer, a husband and father of three, is on the hunt for time.

A birth defect prevented his kidneys from growing with the rest of his body.

His late mother gave him one of her kidney’s in 1991, which was 30 years ago. Most donated kidneys only last 10 to 15 years and now he’s looking for a new one.

For more information, check out the full story from FOX 8.

OSU FAN POSTPONES BRAIN SURGERY TO WATCH SUGAR BOWL: A Columbus native and huge Buckeye fan is looking for help from Buckeye Nation.

Connie Cox is such a big fan, she rescheduled a surgery so she could watch the Sugar Bowl.

For more information, check out the full story from NBC4.

FORMER ‘BEER CAVE’ DISCOVERED IN ST. LOUIS NEIGHBORHOOD: A cave once lost to time has since been rediscovered in the Benton Park neighborhood after more than a century.

For more information, check out the full story from Fox 2 Now.