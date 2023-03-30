DES MOINES, Iowa — Zora bar owner Edwin Allen was cited earlier this week for allegedly allowing minors inside of his bar and serving them alcohol at a special event back in February.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, two women told police that they were sexually assaulted at the bar. During their investigation, police found that underaged drinkers were present.

Allen allegedly allowed two minors into the bar and served them alcohol during a special event advertised as ’18 and over’. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said while hosting an 18 and older event at a bar is legal, Allen failed to obtain the required exemption to do so.

“Everyone in the community, I think, is pretty well aware that there are a lot of criminal cases going on right now. The name Zora has come up quite a bit, the owner’s been mentioned. Our rules are pretty simple to follow, we lay them out very easy and we will do everything we can as a city to help you navigate through those, but you have to take responsibility and take the action, and in this case that didn’t happen,” Sgt. Parizek said.

According to court records, a bench warrant has been issued for Allen’s arrest for the citation as it violates his pretrial release conditions in a stalking case from earlier this year. Allen was arrested in January for allegedly helping his co-defendant, Steven McFadden, stalk a victim while McFadden was out of town.

Allen pled not guilty to the stalking charges earlier this month. A hearing regarding his pretrial release violations has been scheduled for April 23. His jury trial for the stalking charges remains scheduled for May 1. McFadden has also pled not guilty to the stalking charges and has waived his right to a speedy trial, according to court records.