DES MOINES, Iowa — Zora Bar and Rooftop’s application for a new conditional use permit to allow the property be used as a bar instead of a restaurant was denied by the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday.

In an unanimous vote, the board denied Zora the conditional use permit for the property to be used as a bar, keeping the establishment’s conditional use permit as a restaurant.

Zora’s current permit states the establishment must derive 50% of its gross sales from food related sales, but has failed to do so, prompting owner Edwin Allen to apply for a new conditional use permit. The conditional use permit for a bar would have changed the requirements to Zora deriving 50% of its gross sales from alcohol related sales.

This comes after the city filed a lawsuit against the bar owned by Edwin Allen. The lawsuit claimed Zora was a public safety nuisance. Currently, Zora is closed, and Allen has countersued the city for $10 million dollars, according to court records.

When making the decision to not grant the new conditional use, the board noted parking issues, the safety of surrounding areas, and Zora being a public nuisance.

“For the last two years, this has been an operation that has run much like a teenager without a drivers license,” Mel Pins, City of Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment member, said. “We have over 150 police reports in two years. That’s a visit, or at least an inquiry, with the police department every 5th day. I just can’t think of why we would then want to turn around and then, in essence, issue a license to operate as a tavern when that kind of past behavior is already present.”

The board said Zora’s recent closure didn’t have an impact on their decision, as a new owner could attempt to step in and use the space as a bar.

No representative was at the meeting on Zora’s behalf.