Monday, the Des Moines City Council denied a new liquor license for Steve McFadden’s Tipsy Crown Tavern in the Court Avenue area. It now turns its attention to an ongoing battle with the Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll.

Like McFadden, Zora’s owner, Ed Allen, has had number of problems with the law over the past year. When Zora’s liquor license comes up for renewal next month, it seems likely the Des Moines City Council will call into question Allen’s “good moral character”, and deny the liquor license, as it did with McFadden’s Tipsy Crow Tavern.

But the city has already taken more action than that against Allen. Last week, it used a new law in Iowa to sue him for running a bar that has become a “public nuisance.” In this civil lawsuit, Des Moines cited alleged riots at Zora, referenced the murder that happened there last November, and pointed out the numerous noise complaints made by neighbors–54 of them in the last six months. Allen has pleaded not guilty.

Zora is less than two years old. It occupies an important corner on a newly-renovated street. The city and police department say they have tried to help Zora and Ed Allen.

“Our first thing is to talk to the owner—have him make the changes,” said Des Moines councilman, Joe Gatto, “have him work with us. And that’s been effective recently with other bars that I’ve had conversations and that have changed how they’ve acted. Unfortunately, Zora has not been that type of establishment.”

“It’s an incredible amount of calls for one business,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. “You and I shouldn’t be talking about this business as much as we have to.”

“That property is a nuisance,” Gatto added, “and it’s taking a ton of resources from our police department and our public safety.”

Through this civil lawsuit, the city wants to cut off Zora’s alcohol sales at 10pm each night.