ZEARING, Iowa — Officials in Zearing failed to get the city’s budget approved on time and now residents won’t be paying property taxes this fiscal year.

Iowa Starting Line reports officials failed to meet the March deadline, instead filing five days into the new fiscal year on July 5th. Now officials in Story County will have to find another way to cover nearly $200,000 in lost property tax revenue.

Ted Nellesen oversees the certification of city budgets for the Iowa Department of Management. He told Iowa Starting line the issue won’t have long-term impacts because the city has enough money in its reserves to cover what won’t be coming in through property taxes.

The city council voted to have a special meeting later on funding for city services.