Zearing Man to Face Trial in Wife’s Murder After Competency Restored

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Zearing man charged with killing his wife will go on trial in June.

Seventy-year-old Gary Pillman was previously declared incompetent to stand trial, but that was reversed following psychiatric treatment. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Pillman’s wife Betty was found outside their Zearing home last November. She had been stabbed to death.

Court documents say Gary went to a neighbor’s house and admitted he’d killed his wife and also tried killing himself. Gary later told investigators this stemmed from an argument about infidelity.

Pillman’s trial has been scheduled for June 2. It will be a bench trial, meaning a judge not a jury, will decide the verdict.