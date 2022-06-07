DES MOINES, Iowa — State Senator Zach Nunn will challenge Democratic US Representative Cindy Axne for a seat in Congress this fall after winning the Republican primary on Tuesday. Nunn was well ahead of challengers Nicole Hasso and Gary Leffler with most of the vote counted on Tuesday evening.

Nunn is former US Air Force officer and staffer for Charles Grassley. He’s served in the Iowa legislature since 2015.

Nunn will face Democrat Cindy Axne who is seeking a third term in Congress. Axne defeated former Congressman David Young in each of the last two elections.