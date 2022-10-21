WAUKEE, Iowa — Zach Nunn hopes to unseat U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in one of the nation’s most-competitive congressional races. The Republican nominee now has a high-profile endorsement to help his case: former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo joined Nunn during a campaign rally at a Waukee farm Friday evening. The rally also featured Iowa attorney general nominee Brenna Bird, as well as Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

“You have more than someone who will replace a liberal Democrat,” Pompeo said about Nunn. “You have someone that shares your values, that understands this place, family, faith, and all of the things that deliver.”

“We went from a country that was economically successful, energy independent, and a leader in the world, to a country that is struggling to fill up a minivan’s gas tank,” said Nunn, who hopes to represent Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Des Moines. “It doesn’t matter if you are Republican, Democrat, or independent…these last two years have been hard on you.”

Pompeo, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives before joining former President Trump’s cabinet as CIA Director and later Secretary of State, has visited Iowa several times this year. Those visits have fueled speculation that he will run for the Republican nomination for President in 2024, but Pompeo did not confirm or deny that he has presidential aspirations.

“I’ve been to Iowa a few times, and everyone always asks this important question. I’m here tonight to make sure Iowa gets it right in 2022,” Pompeo said. “My wife and I will sort our way through. We’ll make a decision, pray about it, and decide whether it is our moment.”