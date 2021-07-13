Zach Nunn announces congressional run

DES MOINES, IOWA — Republican State Senator Zach Nunn announced Tuesday that he will run for Congress in Iowa’s 3rd District, the seat currently held by Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne.

Nunn was elected to his first term in the State Senate in 2018. He previously served two terms in the Iowa House. Nunn is an Air Force veteran and professor at Drake University.

Nunn is the third Republican to announce a run for the 3rd District seat, joining Mary Ann Hanusa and Nicole Hasso. Axne has not said whether or not she will run for re-election in 2022.