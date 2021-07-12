Zach Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from British Open

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 26: Zach Johnson of the United States watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the round of 16 in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 26, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

IOWA — Zach Johnson is withdrawing from the British Open after testing positive for COVID-19. The Iowa-native and two-time golf Major champion made the announcement on Twitter on Monday morning, one day after completing play at the John Deere Classic in Moline.

The Open Championship is set to tee off on Thursday at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England. Johnson won the Open in 2005. Johnson is a Marion, Iowa native who played collegiately at Drake University. Johnson shot -10 at the JDC over the weekend, finishing in a tie for 34th place.