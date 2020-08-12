YSS Receives Grant for Almost $500K to Support Human Trafficking Survivors

AMES, Iowa — Iowa’s Youth and Shelter Services has recently received a grant for nearly a half a million dollars from the Office for Victims of Crime, a component of the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice awarded over $35 million in grant money to only 73 organizations nationwide. YSS was one of two organizations in Iowa to receive this grant and is getting $494,679.

According to the humantraffickinghotline.org, Iowa had 98 confirmed human trafficking cases last year. Most of those cases involved individuals 18 and older.

So Allen said YSS is using this grant money to provide education assistance, employment support, counseling and therapy and most importantly, stable housing, for survivors transitioning into adulthood.

“As victims come forward, one of the very most important things you can do is get them connected with supportive services. Housing is a big deal and housing for victims of trafficking in different ways is extremely important. And that’s what YSS is going to do,” Allen said.

A former investigator for the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said human trafficking is seen most in Iowa around big, crowded events, such as the Iowa State Fair. However, Interstates 80 and 35 make Iowa a hot spot for human trafficking operations.

Allen said as YSS is currently helping survivors, they want Iowans to know human trafficking is still a problem in the state.

“There’s probably less people out and about right now, so things are happening behind closed doors,” Allen said. “We work with victims every day. And in the midst of a pandemic or outside the state fair, Iowa definitely has human trafficking happening right here.”

YSS hopes to help over 20 survivors over the next three years with this grant, with a focus in Story, Boone and Marshall Counties.