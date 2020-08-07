Youth Still Showing Livestock at Iowa State Fair Starting This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though the 2020 Iowa State Fair is officially cancelled due to COVID-19, 4H and FFA students aren’t all out of luck. The livestock shows are still on at the fairgrounds and starting this weekend.

The fair put in multiple safety measures to make this happen including spacing out the days and times each breed is present, limiting admittance, and encouraging hand washing and sanitizing.

“Our board when they made the decision to postpone the fair they said one of the integral, and more traditional things that we do here at the fair is the live stock shows. They wanted us to devise a way that we could do that still safely and carry on that tradition. You know, the fair started because of agriculture and we want to make sure that our next generation of our ag folks have the chance to be here and show off what they’ve been doing.” Iowa State Fair’s Marketing Director Mindy Williamson

While the shows are not open to the public, you can click here to see the list of shows and how to live stream.

WHO 13’s Whitney Blakemore spoke with some veteran 4H and FFA exhibitors Friday morning about how important it is for them to still have these shows. You can watch the interviews here.