Youth sportsplex in Grimes scheduled to be completed in spring or summer of 2022

GRIMES, Iowa — A new place to play in Grimes might not open as soon as planned.

The Grimes Plex and Hope Entertainment District along Highway 141 could be delayed because of a nationwide shortage of construction materials as well as unpredictable weather.

Hope Development and Realty is the company behind the project. The youth sportsplex will feature 13 soccer fields and 16 baseball fields. Originally, construction was expected to be completed in the fall of 2021. However, the developer still hopes to open some soccer fields this fall.

“We hope the southern pod would give us two fields. At least we’ll give them two fields to play on, and we’re pushing our turf guys to give us all six, but that might be aggressive,” said Tim Day, the director of real estate development at Hope Development and Realty.

Day says the youth sports complex should be complete by the summer of 2022. The developer hopes to complete the complex’s entertainment district in the next five years.