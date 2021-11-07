Young programmers help local nonprofits at charity hackathon in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Young programmers put their computer skills to the test at a charity hackathon in West Des Moines on Saturday. More than 30 high school and college students participated in the hackathon hosted by the nonprofit Devs Do Good.

The goal of the event was to allow those interested in computer science a chance to build websites or complete a technical project for a nonprofit in the Des Moines metro area. The nonprofit’s founder says it is the first large-scale event his nonprofit has hosted.

“I took up a passion in computer science and I started building websites and stuff and I figured these skills could transfer to around the community. At first I did dsmHack and then later I decided to found Devs Do Good. I’ve had a lot of fun and I think we had a really nice impact,” said Connor Fogarty, founder and president of Devs Do Good.

The young programmers also had mentors guide them through the hackathon. The next event will take place Jan. 29.

Nonprofits and students who would like to get involved can visit devsdogood.org