Young Des Moines Father in Urgent Need of Heart Transplant ‘Not Giving Up’

DES MOINES, Iowa — After doctors recently told 35-year-old Dustin Bachman he had two months to live, the first thing he thought about were his three young children.

“I had to sit down my kids and have that tough conversation. It’s terrible,” he said.

Bachman is in need of a heart transplant, but he is still waiting to get on the list. His heart is failing because of a rare defect caused by the type of chemotherapy treatment that existed in the 1980s, as he had cancer as a child. He was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at 15 months old. Back then, doctors also predicted no chance of his survival.

“I was the first kid in Iowa to survive that cancer in 1988,” he said. “I’ve gotten 32 extra years.”

Bachman has also survived a heart attack, was told he would not be able to have children nor would he have good coordination — all giving him reason to believe this is another obstacle he will see through.

“I am scared, I’m nervous,” he said. “But without trying to sound cocky or anything — because I’m not — I think I am the man for this job. I’ll look at death eye to eye and take this thing on.”

In order to maximize his heart’s minimal function, Bachman is currently not working in order to avoid added stress. While he said medical bills will likely be difficult, he is most concerned about what might happen to his kids if he does not make it.

“I’m hurting and it’s tough to do with three kids. Just trying to survive, literally survive now, it’s a lot different,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been made to support Bachman and his family. Additionally, a friend is hosting a grab-and-go lunch fundraiser at Tumea & Sons Restaurant in Des Moines on Jan. 31 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. if you would like to help support his family.