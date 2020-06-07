Young Black Woman Brings Black Lives Matter Conversation to West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Nineteen-year-old Sandrah Nasimiyu is bringing the Black Lives Matter conversation directly to her community.

“I watched a video and someone said in the comments, ‘this doesn’t affect the suburbs. Why can’t these people just leave us alone?’ And I was like this don’t affect the suburbs? That’s crazy. I’m about to bring it to the suburbs,” said Nasimiyu.

A current college student at the University of Iowa, Nasimiyu graduated from Valley High School and says even though she has lived in her new home in West Des Moines for two years, she is still frequently asked if she is new to the area.

After the installation of the Polk County curfew, Nasimiyu says she noticed many people felt removed from the protests happening downtown, even though the curfew also applied to her neighborhood.

“I’m going to inconvenience people because you don’t get to drive out to your suburban neighborhoods and not act like there’s people who look like me in your neighborhood. We live here. We want to be a part of this community,” said Nasimiyu.

In 48 hours she organized a three-mile march, which started at Lutheran Church of Hope and stretched to Valley View Park. At Valley View Park, organizers and city leaders shared their own experiences with the group.

State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad and West Des Moines City Councilwoman Renee Hardman gave speeches and encouraged young people to vote and become civically involved.

Nasimiyu, who is originally from Kenya, told the group of protestors that she did not realize that black communities were marginalized until she moved into the United States.

“I learned that through the system that this country has kept in place for so long. Everything that I do is because when I see Ahmaud Arbery, when I see Tamir Rice, when I think about George Floyd, I see my baby brother right there,” she told the crowd, “and I see my 3-year-old brother because each of those men and women, you know what they wanted? They wanted to live just like the rest of us. Tamir Rice didn’t even get to go to high school. Trayvon Martin didn’t even get to graduate.”

More than 300 people participated in the march and Nasimiyu says this is not the end to the conversation.

“After this there still has to be conversations and putting in new policies. It needs to be really looking at our own implicit biases and how we can move past those. We have to gain knowledge and you can only gain knowledge from reading, experience and communication, so that’s what we need to do,” said Nasimiyu.